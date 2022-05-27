Maysville’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is hosting its first annual Memorial Day Bash on Saturday, May 28, from noon to dark at Maysville City Park, located at 48A Homer Street.
"Preparations are in high gear to honor and remember the men and women who sacrificed all for our country," organizers state. "We hope you will join us."
Festivities include face painting, bouncy houses for the little ones, a cornhole tournament (registration at noon), a silent auction for baskets ranging from fabulous food to luxurious spa products (including a dermabrasion session), live entertainment and a car show. There will also be over 30 vendors present.
The concession stand will offer a variety of food options, including popcorn, slushies, grilled hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts.
"You’ll also get to enjoy the aroma of fabulous BBQ prepared on site," organizers state. "A taco truck will round out the choices. In addition to fun, food and games, there will be an interactive display to honor dear ones who gave their lives for our country. To that end, we hope you’ll enter the raffle to win the beautifully hand-crafted wooden American Flag shown below."
The celebration will be topped off with fireworks at dark.
"Please bring your family, your friends and your chairs and join us," organizers state.
ENTERTAINMENT
The entertainment lineup includes:
•3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m, No Strings Attached
•4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., Zach Haines
6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., The Getaway Company
•7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Next of Kin
•8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Sean VanMeter
