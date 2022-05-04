The first-ever Maysville Downtown Development Authority Memorial Day Bash will be held on Saturday, May 28.
"Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and relax by the lake in beautiful Maysville Park," organizers state. "Bouncy houses, face painting, and the playground will keep the children entertained. Drive your classic car or junker, and enter the car show. Bring your own partner for the cornhole tournament. Sign up at noon; bags fly at 1 p.m. There will be great prizes.
The event will also include live entertainment, food and drinks, silent auction, vendors and more at the new amphitheater.
There will be fireworks at dark.
For more information, email MaysvillegaDDA@gmail.com.
