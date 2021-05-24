The American Legion Post 215, Homer, will have a Memorial Day Service Monday, May 31, in the Veterans Memorial Park in Homer at 10:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Henry David Banks, World War II Veteran. Guest Vocalist will be Sarah Justus, who will be singing several patriotic songs. The Memorial Wreath will be placed at the Eternal Flame in memory of all deceased Veterans.
Attendees are ask to bring lawn chairs for seating during the program.
