Bush River Baptist Church will be having its men's program, "What's On Your Mind?" from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
All area men, pastors and deacons are invited. The program is for ages 13 and up.
The Rev. Julius Mack is pastor.
Bush River Baptist Church will be having its men's program, "What's On Your Mind?" from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
All area men, pastors and deacons are invited. The program is for ages 13 and up.
The Rev. Julius Mack is pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.