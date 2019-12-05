Theft of metal from a building on Selit Drive is among the incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s office.
A metal deck, steel beam and other metal items valued at several thousand dollars are among the items taken.
Other incidents reported last week include the following:
•shoplifting at Verizon, Commerce, when someone took two iPhones from the video display and replaced them with fake phones.
•hit and run accident on I-85 when a woman said she struck a black BMW. She said the person driving the BMW “gave her the middle finger sign” and drove off.
•a Baldwin woman said she received a package with checks with her name and address on them. She said she did not order checks.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing when a woman took the price off two bottles of nail polish and put them on higher priced Barbie dolls. The woman was apprehended in the parking lot.
•someone stopped by the sheriff’s office and reported receiving threatening phone calls.
•disorderly conduct during a dispute at Commerce Inn, located at Banks Crossing.
•pressure washer, pack blower, small blower and other equipment taken from a work truck at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
•criminal trespassing at a Bell Road, Gillsville, address when a woman said someone turned around in her yard and left tire marks in her grass as well as knocking over a gas line marker.
•two toilets, a power meter, toolbox filled with tools, antique bed, table, chairs and other items taken from outside of a home on Webbs Creek Road in Commerce that is being remodeled.
•deer stand and deer trail camera stolen from a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, location.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-check out line and didn’t scan several items. She also put two items, cough drops and a lice kit, in her purse while shopping and didn’t pay for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman concealed several items, including hygiene items, cream cheese and roach bait, and left without paying.
•fight between three men outside of a restaurant at Banks Crossing.
•suspicious phone calls when a Baldwin woman said someone called her and said she needs to provide the last four digits of her Social Security number or a warrant would be taken for her arrest.
•theft and dispute at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
