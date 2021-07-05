Michael Housworth took the oath of office as the new president of the Banks County Rotary Club at the meeting last week, as outgoing president Vicki Boling was recognized for her service during the past year.
“During this year, due in large part to Vicki's leadership and strong efforts, the club raised more money than ever for Food-2-Kids and for the Rotary Foundation,” Rotary leaders state. “The club also grew to 28 members, which is a super-huge accomplishment. Her ‘Doing Good Challenge’ pushed all Rotarians to engage themselves in the community to make a difference, whether as part of a Rotary effort or otherwise. Those are just the highlights from a list of great achievements this year. For all those reasons and more, we'd like to offer our genuine thanks, gratitude and admiration to Vicki for all of her hard work and phenomenal leadership during the 2020-2021 Rotary year.”
The newly-sworn in Banks County Rotary Club Board of Directors are: Doug Cheek, Jerry Boling, Megan Atha, Rick Billingslea, Alicia Andrews, Becky Carlan, Huston Gillis, Michael Housworth, Vicki Boling, Tricia Massey and Mark Valentine.
Boling also presented the following awards in appreciation of superior contributions to the Rotary effort during the year:
•The High Five Award: Becky Carlan, Lynn Eaton, Huston Gillis and Michael Housworth.
•The Quiet Rotarian Award: Elizabeth Evans.
•The Rising Star Award: Tricia Massey.
•The Above & Beyond Award: Megan Atha.
•The President's Award: Mark Valentine.
•The Distinguished Rotarian Award: Jerry Boling.
