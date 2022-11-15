The Banks County Middle School Wrestling Team finished the War Eagle Wrestling Tournament at Chestatee High School with four tournament champions in their midst.
Luke Downey, Jayden Lee, Koby Ward, and Micah Ward finished the tournament with gold medals hanging around their necks, ending the night victorious over the competitor in their individual brackets.
