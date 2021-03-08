Mike Brown has been named as the principal of Banks County High School. Brown, who is currently an assistant principal at BCHS, will begin the new role July 1.
The Banks County Board of Education approved the hiring of Brown in a called meeting on Friday afternoon.
Brown has served as an administrator in the system since 2015 when he was tapped as the transportation director. He began his teaching career in 1990 and became part of the Banks County School System in 2002. He has taught special education, health, physical education, and Georgia history. Brown has also coached a myriad of sports including football, basketball, and track.
Mr. Brown is a graduate of Western Carolina University and holds a leadership degree from Georgia Southern University. In 2011, he was named Banks County School System Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Ann Hopkins announced Brown as the new principal in an email to the staff.
In her statements, Hopkins noted, “Mike Brown is one with great integrity and judgment skills. He is interwoven in this community and understands the students and their families and recognizes the challenges and uniqueness of our population. His heart and educational philosophy are deeply rooted in meeting the needs of all students.”
Brown and his family are long-time residents of Banks County. He is married to Cynthia Brown, the assistant principal at Banks County Primary School. They have three children and three grandchildren.
Brown is replacing Christine Bray, who is retiring after 31 years in education.
The system will begin the search for an assistant principal for the high school immediately.
