A new temporary exhibit highlighting the evolution of Mike Craven’s folk pottery is now open at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georiga.
The exhibit opened June 22 and will be on display until December 17.
Pottery is a family tradition for the Craven family, who hail from Gillsville. Mike Craven, owner of Craven Family Pottery, has been making folk pottery since childhood. The Craven family's pottery lineage can be traced back to the early 1700s.
Pieces in the collection range from 1970 to 2020. Visitors will see a range of work from traditional utilitarian to face jug pottery.
An interview with the museum's curator, Dr. John Burrison, is available on the Folk Pottery Museum website, www.folkpotterymuseum.com. In the interview, Dr. Burrison discusses his relationship with Mike Craven and folk pottery.
The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Georgia Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee, ¼ mile north of the intersection of Georgia Highway 17, and four miles northeast of Helen.
The museum is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 students amd $2 children. Admission to the museum is free to teachers and military personnel with ID, and to White County residents and Sautee Nacoochee Community Association members.
For more information visit www.folkpotterymuseum.com or call 706-878-3300.
The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is a property of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Events at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia are supported, in part, by the Swanson Family Foundation. To learn more, visit www.snca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.