A mobile home and vehicles parked near it were destroyed in a fire on Nov. 20.
The Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 288 Hebron Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a single-wide mobile home, several cars and the woods nearby burning.
The mobile home and vehicles were fully involved with fire. A defensive attack was initiated and protection of the nearby structures and campers was achieved.
The mobile home and the vehicles were not in use before the fire and they were a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department.
