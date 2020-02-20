Kimberly Molina-Veronico, Homer, was named to the fall semester Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Updated: February 20, 2020 @ 1:17 am
