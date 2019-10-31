Someone broke the window of an automobile at Longhorn Steakhouse at Highway 441 at Banks Crossing and stole cash, a gun and prescription medication, according to an incident reported filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
Other recent reports filed include the following:
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put two pair of pants in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
•financial identity fraud against a Commerce woman who said she received a text from her bank that someone attempted to use her bank card to get gas.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone attempted to leave the store without paying for several items.
•a woman stopped by the sheriff’s office to file a report that someone opened a credit card using her personal information.
•someone hit the sign in front of Sonny’s and damaged it.
•shoplifting when someone went through the self-checkout line at Walmart and didn’t pay for all of the items.
