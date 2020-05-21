The retirement of Stacey Morgan as school food nutrition director was one of the personnel items approved by the Banks County Board of education Thursday, May 14. Her retirement is effective July 1.
The BOE hired Summer Humphries as the new school food nutrition manager. Her hire date is effective July 1.
In other personnel action at the May 14 meeting, the BOE:
•approved the resignations of teachers Marty Standridge and Jeff Ravencraft, both effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
•hired Amanda Grier as an instructional lead teacher, effective for the 2020-21 school year.
•hired David Seigler, effective for the 2020-21 school year.
•approved the resignations of paraprofessionals Carmela MacKenzie and Isaiah Smith, both effective May 28.
•hired Shelia Dixon, as school food nutrition assistant, effective for the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.