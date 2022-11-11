30 years ago, Mountain Education Charter High School opened, an alternative to traditional high school. It has encouraged, defended and educated a generation of North Georgia students. With campuses in 18 counties across North Georgia, our enrollment is more than 2,500 students.
Beginning as a spark, it has blazed into a bonfire, lighting the way for thousands of Georgia students given a second chance. We don’t have cheerleaders, unless you count the staff who have cheered on this group of amazing kids, while they have defied the odds, graduated with a high school diploma and gone on to successful lives. We don’t have teams, except we are one team with a goal more important than points or rankings: Graduates. A goal met in the 2021-22 school year with 479 diplomas.
Our students are up to 21 years old. 50 percent have full-time jobs. They don’t fit in at traditional schools, or dropped out of high school at 16 and found the world a harsh place without that diploma. 66 percent of these students say they would not return to a day school.
The staff of MECHS cares deeply about our kids. After five students at different sites committed suicide, each member of the staff is trained in SAFETALK, a program that gives us the tools to see these problems before a crisis occurs.
The General Assembly has concluded that local school systems should be serving the needs of these students, but if the local schools were going to do so, they would have before now. The only way that MECHS can stay open is if the local school systems “authorize” a local campus, and none have shown a willingness to do so.
We are likely to see the end of MECHS and Coastal Plains Charter High School on June 30, 2023, with Foothills Charter High School following in 2024.
I would like to thank some of our local legislators who have been working closely with the administrators and board of MECHS to find a solution: Senator Steve Gooch, Senator Bo Hatchet, Rep. Will Wade, Rep. Victor Anderson and Rep. Stan Gunter.
To other members of the Georgia General Assembly: What a horrible trick you have played on our children. I don’t understand how you cannot see that this is, without a doubt, the wrong thing to do.
Parents: If one of these schools has helped your child, call your state representative and your state senator. To find out more about MECHS click on the Advocacy tab at mymec.org. Please make your voice heard on this vital issue.
Proud mother of two MECHS graduates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.