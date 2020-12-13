Banks County, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Revenue, will upgrade its Georgia DRIVES Motor Vehicles System.
The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is upgrading to a new version of the Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES).
"This upgrade will keep us up-to-date with the latest technology advances and will ensure we have access to the most recent enhancements and features of the software," tax commissioner Becky Carlan stated.
Implementation of the upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable Wednesday, January 13, through Monday, January 18.
Vehicle owners with renewal dates in January are encouraged to do so prior to January 13 to avoid delays.
What to Expect: Wednesday, January 13, 2021:
•County Tag Offices and the Motor Vehicle Division will not be able to process transactions.
•All online motor vehicle related services including online tag renewal services will be offline January 13 – January 18.
•Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be offline January 13 – January 18.
How will this impact Georgia customers and drivers?
•During the week of January 19-22, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. To avoid such delays, Georgia residents with January and February renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to Wednesday, January 13.
•Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Wednesday, January 13.
•Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue temporary operating permits (TOPs) over MLK Day weekend.
•Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.
Call the Banks County Tax Commissioner’s Office a call at 706-677-6204 for more information on the upcoming scheduling changes.
