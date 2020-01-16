Mount Vernon Mills closing BY ANGELA GARY Angie@mainstreetnews.com. Angie Gary Jan 16, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mount Vernon Mills, Alto, has announced plans to close in the next 60 days. The plant has 65 employees who live in Banks County. The 2019 ad valorem tax revenue from Mount Vernon Mills was $245,613. The majority of that figure is personal property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Banks County Angie Gary Follow Angie Gary Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Banks News Lula moving forward with plans for new well Banks students recognized for academic achievement Savage to seek re-election as coroner Mount Vernon Mills closing David Duckett Seeks Another Term as Commissioner Townhome locating in Baldwin Orr named to Dean's List After-school program offered at BCHS Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles24 charged by sheriff's officeWebsites going behind paywall starting Jan. 143 arrested in BaldwinHeavy rains damages county roadsBurglars take ATM machine from Country CafePlanners recommend moratorium on apartmentsMaysville officials sworn in, department heads approvedAlto Police Department awarded car seat mini grantSullivan sentenced to eight years, restitutionDOT to hold meeting on proposed median Images CommentedBRIDGES: The dog and pony show of the impeachment hearings (1)Agrees with Bridgeman's column on Trump (1) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates BanksNewsTODAY Would you like to receive our BanksNewsTODAY news updates? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
