Mountain Education Charter High School will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 23, at the new site located at Banks County High School.
An open house is also planned at the new site, to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house will be held for all existing students as well as potential students.
The theme for the open house will be "Find Your Sasquatch.” Staff members will be available to discuss with students and parents the services that Mountain Education Charter School can provide. Students will also potentially see a Big Foot sighting on campus, organizers state.
An update on Mountain Education locating at BCHS was given to the Banks County Board of Education when it met Monday night. Principals Randi Sagona and Carol Wiley presented information on the evening school, open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to give students a second choice at getting a high school diploma from an accredited high school.
“It gives students another choice to get a high school diploma,” Wiley said.
BCHS principal Mike Brown spoke in support of Mountain Ed, “They have a heart for kids just like we do. It’s great for them to be here for Banks County students who struggled in a traditional high school setting.”
Sagona said, “We can’t thank you enough for welcoming us to Banks County. We feel the Banks County love.”
Wiley said, “We are working with you in providing an education for our students.”
Banks County School System superintendent, Dr. Ann Hopkins, stated, “We know we have students who need to be supported in different ways. This has been a blessing.”
Mountain Ed has 18 locations in Georgia, serving a total of 2,700 students.
