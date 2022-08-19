Mountain Education Charter High School will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 23, at the new site located at Banks County High School.

An open house is also planned at the new site, to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house will be held for all existing students as well as potential students.

