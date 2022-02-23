An evening option for high school students is being planned for the next school year.
Associate superintendent Joy Edwards reported at the Banks County Board of Education meeting Thursday evening that plans are in the works for Mountain Education Charter High School (MECHS) to operate out of Banks County High School.
Plans are in the early phases but approximately 20 students are expected to be served at first.
“We are excited about the opportunity for the community and our students,” Edwards said at the BOE meeting.
MECHS is an evening, self-paced, public, high school that grants regular Georgia high school diplomas. There are 18 sites throughout North Georgia, including in Hall, Stephens and Habersham counties.
MECHS is open year round and hold classes in the afternoon and evening, Mondays through Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The curriculum is self-paced and mastery-based, meaning that student progress through the course at their own pace, taking as much or as little time to satisfactorily complete the various course modules as is needed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•it was reported that Alicia Fitzpatrick is serving as interim finance director following the death of Mike Beasley.
•it was reported that the Infinite Campus program is being implemented to replace Power School.
•the BOE approved extra trip pay for bus drivers and substitute bus driver pay.
•Hank Ramey reported that COVID-19 numbers are down. “We are creating more normalcy and going back to the way things used to be,” he said. “We are watching the numbers closely.”
