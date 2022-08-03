Mountain Education Charter High School is opening a new campus in Banks County. Classes
start at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
MECHS serves approximately 2,500 students in 18 counties throughout North
Georgia. The school offers self-paced evening classes from 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students
can determine their own schedules. Students receive an accredited high school diploma upon graduation.
"Mountain Education is perfect for students who have full and part-time jobs; need more flexibility; prefer smaller classes; or want a different educational experience," school leaders state.
As a self-paced evening school, students use a custom-built LMS (Learning Management System) called TRAILS. Written in-house by veteran teachers, the curriculum adheres to Georgia standards. TRAILS enables students to move at their own pace by allowing them to omit or test out of topics upon showing content mastery. When students score a 90 percent or higher on a pre-test, they can omit that section of a chapter or lesson.
“I believe the new Mountain Ed Banks County Campus will greatly benefit the families of the Banks and surrounding communities by offering another pathway for students to obtain a high school diploma,” said Carol Wiley, a principal at the Banks Campus. “Since we offer an individualized self-paced program, we are able to work with students for whom a traditional day school model doesn't fit. Mountain Education has successfully worked with hundreds of
students in surrounding counties to obtain an accredited high school diploma and we are now happy to offer this same positive environment to the students and families in the Banks County area. I encourage anyone interested in learning more about what we have to offer to please contact us. We welcome the opportunity to share what we can offer to students seeking a non-traditional pathway to earning a diploma,” said Wiley, a math teacher with 30 years of experience."
In addition to teaching at traditional day schools, Wiley, a Lula resident, added that she sees Banks County as “my next door neighbor.”
“Bringing Mountain Education’s successful history of serving students who need a second chance at an education to the Banks County area is ‘gas in my tank,’ so to speak," she said.
Randi Sagona, Banks Campus principal, stated, “I am excited about so many things, but mainly I cannot wait to meet the students we will serve in Banks County! I am looking forward to working alongside them to help them realize their goal of earning a high school diploma. This is also the first opportunity I've had in my career to be part of building a school family and culture from the ground up, which is an exciting new challenge for me."
Sagona, an educator with 33 years of experience, has taught in New York and Florida, before moving to Georgia in
2002. During her years as an educator, Sagona has taught special education, served as an assistant principal in Forsyth County, and served the past 6 years as the principal of Dawson County Middle School.
