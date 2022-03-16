The Mountain View Homeschooling science class recently displayed projects at the Banks County Recreation Department.
The class is part of Mountain View Homeschooling, a co-op serving Banks and surrounding counties. Students are ages 5-15 and take a variety of classes, including economics, art, writing and science taught by parent volunteers.
Earth Science is the largest class with 17 students who have been studying the physical features of Earth categorized into biomes. A biome, such as a desert, may appear in multiple locations on Earth and is characterized by its climate, plants, animals, and landscapes.
All semester, the homeschool students have enjoyed hands-on projects such as building models of the layers of the earth, constructing physical representations of biomes, experimenting with runoff and water erosion, fieldtrips to Tellus Museum and more.
Each lesson has built upon the previous, and homeschool students have done significant research themselves between co-op classes.
As a culmination to these studies, the children recently displayed their “Earth’s Biomes” projects at the Banks County Recreation Department, which included visual aids from oral reports, triptych displays, dioramas and terrariums.
Mountain View Homeschooling students will continue to study Earth and it’s animals, plants and people continent by continent in the coming semesters.
"It is such an inspiration to see this community thriving together through homeschooling," leaders state.
