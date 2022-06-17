Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lula, will host Vacation Bible School June 20 through 23 beginning at 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
"Kids will spark their imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios and learn that God’s creativity didn’t stop in Genesis," leaders state. "From toddlers to adults, everyone will see the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship as they learn to use their talents to bring glory to him."
A meal will be provided each night.
Pastor Zach Watson welcomes everyone to attend.
Contact Dianne Westmorland, 706-658-6895, or Jill Cash, 706-654-0543 for additional information. You may register online athttp://flr.ms/6ma or in person on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.