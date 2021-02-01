The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church monthly brotherhood breakfast and fellowship meeting will be at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, February 14.
Duane Eller, the pastor at Nails Creek Baptist Church in Homer will be the guest speaker.
The brotherhood breakfast is held the second Sunday of each month and is open to the community.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church is located at 2405 Hwy. 51 S. Lula. For more information, call the brotherhood coordinator, Gordon Worley at 770-287-4638.
