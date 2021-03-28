The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church monthly brotherhood breakfast will not be holding a breakfast for the month of April.
The brotherhood breakfast is held the second Sunday of each month and is open to the community.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church is located at 2405 Hwy. 51 S., Lula.
For more information, call Zach Watson, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, at 678-617 3046.
