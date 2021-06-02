Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lula, will host Vacation Bible School June 21-23 beginning at 6 p.m. until
8:30 p.m.
"VBS is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits at 'Destination Dig,'" organizers state. "From toddlers to adults, everyone will dig up exciting evidence that proves biblical events were not just stories. Along, the way, the truth of Jeremiah 29:13 will be discovered that God reveals Himself to us when
we seek and search for Him with all our hearts."
Contact Dianne Westmorland, 706-658-6895, or Jill Cash, 706-654-0543, for additional information.
