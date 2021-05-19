The annual Old Fashion Day will be held Sunday, May 30, at the historical Mt. Olivet Church in Banks County.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. with special music by Sandie and Clarke Kesler and the morning message by Doug Stephens followed by dinner-on-the grounds.
The church is located off the Damascas Road in the Mt. Pleasant Community in Banks County.
