Banks County leaders are now on the search for a new economic director following the resignation of Hannah Mullins.
Mullins submitted a letter of resignation to the Development Authority of Banks County stating that she will not be renewing her contract, which ends on Nov. 30, 2019. She has led economic development in Banks County for two years. She came to Banks County from South Georgia and states in her letter of resignation that she and her children plan to “return to where our hearts feel at home.”
“I wish nothing but prosperity and happiness for Banks County and its residents,” she wrote in her letter of resignation. “My hope is that the majority feel that I have left it a better place than I found it. God is leading me in another direction, however, and I must follow as I am first a mother and want my children to be happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.