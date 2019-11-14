The Toccoa/NE GA NARFE Chapter 1818 held its monthly meeting at Quincy's Restaurant on October 21. This meeting focused on the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program and the options available to select health insurance coverage including dental and vision insurance based upon various insurance carriers' coverage and premiums.
Representatives from Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and GEHA provided the program and provided information on the 2020 Open Season which began Nov. 11 and continues through Dec. 10, with the 2020 program effective date of Jan. 1.
Toccoa/NE GA Chapter members are: Llewellyn Landreth, Elaine Howell, Sheila Payne (GEHA representative) and Terry Biering. These NARFE chapter members have 30 plus years of continuous insurance coverage with GEHA. Chapter member, Alex Chambers also has over 50 years coverage with GEHA and celebrated with the chapter and GEHA's representative, Sheila Payne.
The next chapter meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Quincy's Restaurant and the program will provide the latest development in the research to find a cure of Alzheimer's Disease.
All active and retired federal civilian employees are invited to attend and learn more about the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association which is known as the "Federal Benefits Experts."
