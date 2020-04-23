Libraries across the country are celebrating National Library Week this week. The doors may be temporarily closed but the library encourages patrons to take full advantage of on-line resources such as: rbDigital, Learning Express for resume building, standardized test practice, Microsoft tutorials and more, ELI entrepreneurial learning initiative, GALILEO, Gale Legal Forms, MANGO Languages, Ancestry library edition and Tumblebooks for kids.
"Don't forget, there is also free Wi-Fi in the parking lot and there is now a link to apply for a digital library card on-line," said library manager Angel Abounader, Commerce Public Library. "It is clear that access to digital resources has become critically important to our citizens in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and libraries have stepped up to successfully deliver these resources and WiFi to communities in need throughout Georgia. The doors may be closed but, the library is here to support the community and help in these times of uncertainty. Please email us at commercelibrary@gmail.com or message us on Facebook to let us know what libraries mean to you."
