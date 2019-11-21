New Beginning Baptist Church is having a southern gospel singing on Sunday, Dec. 1, featuring Gerald Sweatman.
“Everyone is welcome to attend the singing,” leaders state.
The church is located at 4403 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch.
For more information, call pastor Shane Evans at 770-519-9207.
