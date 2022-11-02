The Banks County Sheriff’s Office will be officially opening its new firearms range training facility this Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Latest Banks News
- 14 charged by sheriff's office
- New firearms training facility to open Wednesday at BCSO
- Heritage Center to be located at Fort Hollingsworth-White House
- BOC approves equipment purchases
- 2,842 ballots cast so far in early voting
- High School FFA teams with national championship
- Baldwin approves purchase of police vehicles
- Farm Tour includes stops at cattle farm, butcher shop
Most Popular
Articles
- MedLink to open in Banks County
- Ninth District offers help for elderly, medically homebound
- Planning commission to hear rezoning request for industrial use
- Beaverdam plans Trunk or Treat
- BOE recognizes students for academic achievement
- Griffith hearing set Nov. 15
- 1,335 ballots cast so far in early voting
- Fall Festival held in Banks County hosted by Recreation Department
- Maysville Elementary students receive coats through Operation Warm
- BOE approves personnel
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.