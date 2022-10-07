The Headwaters chapter of the Master Gardeners volunteer organization is recruiting for a new cohort. If you’ve ever wished you had a greener thumb, this is the program for you.
Beginning in March 2023, participants will attend weekly classes about botany, vegetable gardening, pest management, ornamentals and more. Participants will also assist with a variety of community service projects throughout the year to gain hands-on experience with gardening.
