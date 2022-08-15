Starting Aug. 22, Banks County Primary School will be initiating new parent pick-up procedures.
The primary school is working to speed up parent pick-up," officials state. "We will be changing the number of students that are loaded, but can only do this if we are able to keep it safe. These are the rules drivers will need to follow to keep it safe.
Pick-up procedures will be as follows:
•Drivers will pull up following the diagram shown.
•The first vehicle will pull into the lane closest to the building stopping at the colored stop line.
•The next vehicle will pull into the outside lane next to the first vehicle.
•The next two vehicles will follow the same pattern at the next color stop line
•All of the vehicles will pull up and stop before any student is loaded.
•All students will be loaded before any vehicles are allowed to pull out.
•Vehicles in lane one will all pull out when directed, followed by lane 2.
•Only when both lanes are clear will the next wave be allowed to enter.
"Please be patient with the staff and other parents," officials state. "This will take a few days to work out any issues. Do not call your child to your vehicle; the staff will control when and where students move. Follow any instructions from all staff members."
