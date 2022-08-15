Starting Aug. 22, Banks County Primary School will be initiating new parent pick-up procedures.

The primary school is working to speed up parent pick-up," officials state. "We will be changing the number of students that are loaded, but can only do this if we are able to keep it safe. These are the rules drivers will need to follow to keep it safe.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.