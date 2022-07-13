A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held last week at the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department’s new playground.
The ADA accessible playground is located behind Field 9 (the first baseball field on the right when you turn on Thompson Street coming from Homer).
“All ages and physical abilities are welcomed,” recreation director Brooke Whitmire states. “It was our intention to give the community what they asked for, and we hope that we met everyone’s expectations. Thank you to our community for their input on this project. We received so many great ideas! We would also like to thank the Banks County Commissioner’s for their approval on this project, our advisory board for their consistent support, the road department for materials and our maintenance crew for all of the finishing touches.”
