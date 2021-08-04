Banks County students will return to the classroom on Friday.
Enrollment is expected to be up around 200 students this year, however, that number is projected to go up more in January when the large apartment complex at Banks Crossing is completed.
Virtual school will not be offered this year with all classes being in-person.
As for precautions being taken related to COVID-19 concerns, superintendent Ann Hopkins states, “We will not require masks; however, students and staff members may wear them. We will continue to clean our facilities and buses to eliminate the spread of germs. We will also monitor our numbers and make any necessary changes regarding requirements as the year progresses.”
AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM
One new addition this year will be an after-school program offered for kindergarten through 12th grade students. This program will be a partnership with the YMCA and will include scholarship opportunities. Transportation will be provided.
MIDDLE SCHOOL PROGRAMS
Another new addition this year will be computer science classes at the middle school as a connections/electives class.
Eighth grade students who wish to participate in the Christian Learning Center program offered off-campus will also be able to do so (see separate story on the CLC).
