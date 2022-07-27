Students will be returning to school for the new year on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Dr. Ann Hopkins, superintendent of the Banks County School System, says 2,900 students are expected, which is an increase of 129 students.
There will be 35 new staff members joining the school system to fill positions that have been vacated due to moves and retirements.
The new school year will bring a variety of change in the administration with Mandy Dale transferring to federal programs, Dr. Mike Boyle moving to principal of the primary school, and Lisa Saxon coming on as the middle school principal. Kaila Steele is a new assistant principal at the high school.
Dr. Daniel Oldham is the new finance director and Angie Bowen will serve as the director of public relations.
The calendar for this school year mimics the most recent year calendar with the exception of starting school on Wednesday, August 3, rather than on a Friday. This shift also impacts when open house for each school is held. Freshman Pounce will be held on Thursday, July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
BCPS will host Open House on Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; BCES and BCMS will host Open House on Monday, August 1, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and BCHS will have Open House on Tuesday, August 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
COVID PROTOCOLS
The COVID protocols are “basic at this point,” Dr. Hopkins states.
“We are asking those who are positive to isolate for five days,” she said. “Those who have been in contact with someone who is positive for COVID should monitor for symptoms. These protocols could change depending on the spread of the virus. We will be continually monitoring the numbers and in communication with local and state health officials.”
NEW THIS YEAR
Some changes coming up this school year includes the following:
•Construction is beginning on a new wellness facility at BCHS that will include a weight lifting area to be used for physical education classes and sports programs (paid through ELOST funds). This will be located between the gym and the football field.
•High school students, in addition to middle school students, will be able to participate in the Christian Learning Center this year.
•The school system is transitioning its student information system from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus.
“We are looking forward to a safe and exciting school year,” Dr. Hopkins states.
