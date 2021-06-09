New student registration at Banks County High School is offered online. Go to the Banks County Schools website at www.banks.k12.ga.us/online-student-registration.html.
After completing the online registration, call or email Kelly Patterson at kpatterson@banks.k12.ga.us to set up an appointment to complete the registration process.
In order to complete the registration process the following items are necessary: Proof of Banks County residency – only power bills, water bills, land-line phone bills, or rental/lease agreements are accepted (student athletes must provide 3 forms of proof of residency); a copy of the student’s social security card; a copy of the student’s birth certificate; if student does not reside with both biological parents then official court documents proving legal guardianship are required; photo identification of the legal guardian; official withdrawal form from previous school; official transcript from previous school; discipline record from previous school; immunization record; hearing, vision and dental form; and attendance record from previous school.
All records must be in an envelope sealed by the previous school or faxed to Banks County High School from the previous school to be considered official.
No new student registrations will be completed during Freshman Pounce Day or during Open House.
FRESHMAN EVENT
A Freshman Pounce Day will be held at BCHS for all rising freshmen. This student-only event will be held on August 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at BCHS. Students will be able to pick up schedules before the rest of the school, meet teachers and advisors, find their classes, take a tour, play games, and win prizes.
Bus transportation will be available from central locations in the county. Car rider drop-off and pick-up will be at the bus ramp. See the BCHS website and facebook page for more information.
No new student registrations will be completed during Freshman Pounce Day on Tuesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
OFFICE HOURS
Summer office hours at Banks County High School will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3-4, 7-11, 15-17, 22, 24, and 30 and July 13, 15-16, 19-23, and 27-30.
OPEN HOUSE
A school-wide Open House for grades 9-12 will be held on Thursday, August 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All students and parents/guardians are invited to attend. Schedules will be available for pick-up during Open House.
No new student registrations will be completed during Open House on Thursday, August 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
PARKING PERMITS
BCHS will hold sales for parking permits for the 2021-22 school year on July 28 - 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All students must hold a valid driver’s license at the time of purchasing their parking passes. The applications are available in the front foyer of the high school and must include a parent signature, as well as the student’s driver’s license number, insurance information, and tag number. As a reminder, all past fees owed must be cleared in order to receive a parking permit.
Prices for parking passes are as follows:
●Students purchasing a parking pass for the first time: $60 for the year; $45 for second semester only
●Students who already have a BCHS parking pass sticker on their vehicle: $50 for the year; $35 for second semester only
●$10 for all students to register an additional vehicle
