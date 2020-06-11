New student registration is planned at Banks County High School.
Registration will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 14 and July 21 and July 26 through July 31.
In order to complete the registration process the following items are necessary: Proof of Banks County residency (only power bills, water bills, land-line phone bills, or rental/lease agreements are accepted and student athletes must provide three forms of proof of residency), a copy of the student’s social security card, acopy of the student’s birth certificate, if student does not reside with both biological parents then official court documents proving legal guardianship are required, photo identification of the legal guardian, 0fficial withdrawal form from previous school, official transcript from previous school, discipline record from previous school, immunization record, hearing, vision and dental form and attendance record from previous school
All records must be in an envelope sealed by the previous school or faxed to Banks County High School from the previous school to be considered official.
No new student registrations will be completed during Freshman Pounce Day on Thursday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SUMMER OFFICE HOURS
Summer office hours will be:
•June 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•July 14, July 21, and July 22-31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PARKING PERMITS
Parking permit sales will be held for upperclassmen on July 29 - 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking passes are $50 for the year or $35 for second semester only. There will be a $5 charge to register an additional car for parking.
All students must hold a valid driver’s license at the time of purchasing their parking passes. The applications are available in the front foyer of the high school and must include a parent signature as well as the student’s driver’s license number, insurance information and tag number.
As a reminder, all past fees owed must be cleared in order to receive a parking permit.
FEES OWED
Students who owe fees from the 2019-20 school year have been contacted. All fees must be paid before final report cards are issued and before purchasing parking permits for the 2020-21 school year. These fees are carried until the student's senior year, and all fees must be paid prior to participating in any senior activities.
