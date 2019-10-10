Banks County was honored to be visited by Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This was the first time in the history of Banks County that the Secretary of State has visited. Secretary Raffensperger briefed chairman Hooper and staff on the new voting machines coming to Banks County. The Banks County Board of Commissioners are confident that these machines will bring a great voting experience and continued accuracy in elections. Chairman Hooper encourages all Banks County citizens to register to vote and take part in the upcoming elections.
