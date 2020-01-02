Requests that would have brought more than 500 apartments to Banks Crossing went before the Banks County Board of Commissioners this year. One request early in June was approved, for 230 was approved, while a request later in the year for another 320 apartments was denied.
The requests led to debate across the county, leading to the issue being named News Story of the Year.
The BOC approved a request at its June 11 meeting from Capstone Acquisitions to change the zoning on the 17-acre site at Faulkner Road and Ridgeway Road, near The Home Depot store at Banks Crossing.
Jonathan Collins, who presented the plans to the BOC, said that the development would be a “high upscale community” with 50 percent of the apartments being one-bedroom, 40 percent being two-bedroom and 10 percent being three-bedroom.
“There is a need for housing in this area due to the business coming to Commerce,” he said, apparently referring to SKS Battery which will bring 2,000 jobs to the area. He said the market would be “young singles.”
Amenities to be offered at the apartment complex will include a dog park, walking trails, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Collins said a traffic study concluded that the development would bring 500 cars per day of traffic to the area.
He said this is much lower than the number of cars that come with a retail development. He also added that the development would not be “a big impact” on the school system since the market will be mainly young singles. Collins said work on the apartment complex would be a $20 million development.
While no one spoke in opposition at the BOC meeting where this request was approved this was not the case when the second case was presented. In December, the BOC denied a request from Green River Builders to locate a 320-unit apartment complex at Banks Crossing on 42 acres near the industrial park. Prior to the vote, six Banks County residents spoke in favor of the request being denied. Among their reasons were the impact on the school system with the additional children the apartment complex would bring to the county and the increased traffic at Banks Crossing.
“Traffic at Banks Crossing is already a disaster,” Chris Ausburn said. “Banks County is not ready for this development. It would be an explosion. I encourage you to say ‘no.’”
Bo Garrison, who served 24 years on the Banks County Board of Education, said the apartment complex would be “devastating to the school system.”
“We are also not ready for it infrastructure-wise,” he said.
Jack Banks questioned whether the apartment complex would lead Banks County to being a “bedroom community for the City of Commerce.”
He also suggested a moratorium on apartments developments until leaders see the impact of one that was approved earlier to be located in the Banks Crossing area.
