The pandemic that started in March 2020 continued on in 2021 with people continuing to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19.
News about the latest number of people testing positive, as well as numbers of those who had been vaccinated dominated headlines throughout the year.
Articles on what vaccines were available, who was eligible for the vaccines and where you get it were among the news stories being reported. School systems gave weekly data on the number of students and staff who had tested positive.
Just when numbers seemed to be decreasing, a new variant of the virus came out and numbers spiked again. At the end of the year, a third variant came out and numbers were increasing again at an alarming rate.
All of this leads to COVID-19 being named the News Story of the Year for 2021.
