In March, coronavirus and COVID-19 started showing up in headlines in Banks County and across the state, country and nation. It hasn’t slowed down since then with daily and weekly updates being given on news sites on the impact of this deadly virus that has shut downs schools, businesses and churches and led to people not leaving their homes for months at a time.
COVID-19 has certainly been the “News Story of the Year.” It has changed the way of life for everyone. Terms such as working remotely, zoom meetings and virtual school have become common. Seeing people in public wearing masks are the norm now. And doctor’s appointments by Facetime or even through a drive-by at an Urgent Care are more likely than going into your doctor’s office.
In Banks County, the first news headline came on March 18, with the bold headline on page 1: “Coronavirus Coverage 2020: Schools, businesses, close; election postponed.” From that week onward, every issue of The Banks County News had at least one, and often many more, stories related to COVID-19.
In that March 18 article, it stated that schools would be shut down through March 31. Schools actually ended up remaining closed for the rest of the school year following an order by the governor. No one imagined that would be the case at the time. The governor ordered citizens to “shelter-in-place” and many people, especially the elderly, did not leave their homes for months in fear they would get the virus.
Banks County government shut down for one week. The city halls at the towns in the counties closed to the public. Cases of COVID among city and county employees were reported.
As the year ends, the number of cases continue to increase. Area hospitals are often at capacity. The latest data for Banks County show that a total of 1,094 county residents have confirmed cases of COVID, with 18 dying from the virus and 130 being hospitalized.
However, as the year ends, a vaccine has been developed and is being given to front-line health care workers. As for when this will be more readily available or what percentage of the general public will want to take the vaccine, that is unknown as 2020 ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.