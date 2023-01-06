When a former president comes to town it definitely tops the headlines and that was the case in March when Donald Trump spoke at a Save America rally at Banks Crossing. Thousands of people attended the rally and media from around the country covered the event.
This has been named the News Story of the Year.
Former president Trump spoke at the rally to endorse seven Republican candidates in Georgia races. People lined up as early as 8 a.m. with Trump scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.
Trump, who appeared one hour and 15 minutes after he was scheduled to speak, came out throwing hats into the audience.
“We have a big primary coming up in your state,” Trump said. “We have to beat the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only).”
Trump also said, “Before we can defeat the Democrat socialists and communists, which is exactly what we are running against this fall, first we have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primary this spring. We have a big primary coming up right here in your state. We are going to rescue your state from the radical left and we are going to make America great again.”
Trump also spoke about "election fraud" in the last presidential election.
“I think Georgia is a very red state,” he said. “I think they cheated at a level we’ve never seen before. The evidence of cheating and fraud in the election was monumental and Kemp and Raffensperger sat by and did nothing and nobody knows why. Up to 35,000 votes were illegally cast in Georgia by people who voted in a county they didn’t live in… In Fulton County, ballot workers were caught, on camera, scanning ballots multiple times.”
Trump added, “The truth is I ran twice and I won twice and I did better the second time and now, we just might have to do it again,” as the crowd chanted, “USA, USA, USA.”
Trump also spoke on his time in office: “Under my administration, we had a slogan ‘peace through strength.’ Our country was safe and America was strong. America was perceived to be strong. I rebuilt our entire military. We have the greatest nuclear power in the world. You had a president who always put America first. You remember, the fake news press said my personality would get us in war. But actually, it was my personality that kept us the hell out of war. I was the only president in four decades that didn’t get us in any conflicts.”
