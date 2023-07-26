The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 32 people last week, including the following:
•Jesse Daniel Major, 35, 382 Beaver Creek Drive, Commerce, terroristic threats and acts.
•Dylan Thomas Pere, 34, 223 Nix Road, Alto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Jeffery Wayne Trent, 62, 303 Waterplant Road, Commerce, battery.
•Macrus Darryl Dove, 28, 5309 Morgan Manner Drive, Lula, possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass.
•Fernanda Marie Hernandez, 54, 105 Timberlane Street, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Jarrard Tonya Dee, 42, 276 Waterplant Road, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Quincy Debrocker Strickland, 46, 1395 Wilson Bridge Road, Homer, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Brandy Wilson, 37, 358 Spring Street, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Alexander Christopher Chalmers, 48, 111 Slaton Road, Gillsville, aggravated battery.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, 54, 240 Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jessica Lynn Dale, 33, 241 Pace Drive, Nicholson, probation violation/
•Emilio Cruz Dimas, 47, 1 Maggie Street, Greenville, S.C., driving without a valid license.
•Stephanie Nicole Guthrie, 38, 88 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winder, possession of a controlled substance and trafficking illegal drugs.
•Andrew John Jamrosky, 37, 202 Heatherwood Lane, Greer, S.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Kayla Shalaine Wilson, 34, P.O. Box 1411, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Rafael Delgado Caraballo IV, 21, 303 Jolly Acres, Anderson, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked, windshield violation and impeding the flow of traffic.
•Johnathan Lee Hickerson, 30, 384 Draytonville, Gaffney, S.C., failure to appear.
•Thomas Joe Cox, 26, 140 Cottage Street, Commerce, battery.
•Christopher Edward Hurst, 36, 5195 New Kings Bridge Road, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Stanley Paul Jones Jr., 28, 99 Enota Avenue, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Alex Martin Lopez, 21, 3040 Burton Circle, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Cody Scott Seidenfaden, 28, 1435 Experiment Street, Griffin, probation violation.
•William Mark Bagwell, 60, 1364 Clarks Creek Road, Martin, probation violation.
•Regina Beth Carr, 44, 2132 Unity Church Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•BammBamm Quinton Elrod, 58, 954 Marshburn Road, Homer, sexual battery.
•Thomas Jefferson Jarrett, 40, 2885 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, probation violation.
•Allen Ray Lineberry Jr., 34, Maysville, probation violation.
•Justin Paul Sutton, 32, 1111 East Doyle Street, Toccoa, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Jeffery Wayne Trent, 62, 303 Waterplant Road, Commerce, bond violation.
•Carlos Gonzalez Mino, 33, 2338 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 33, 4909 Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, simple assault, criminal trespass and simple battery.
•Kristy Leann Mealor, 38, 148 Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, theft by receiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.