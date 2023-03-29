The Banks County Sheriff's Office has completed a 10-week Banks County Beautification Project. The detail team picked up 548 bags of trash, 109 yard signs and 17 tires.
In addition, the project manager has directed the facilities and inmate detail to handle the delivery of firewood to the needy and the cleaning of Banks County buildings, along with coordinating and organizing the progression of the new Law Enforcement Training Center.
