A Lula citizen who complained about a Christian prayer being given before the town's city council meetings reports that three legal observers with the ACLU attended a recent meeting to monitor what happened.
"At the most recent council meeting, it was opened with a moment of silence," Joseph Johnson states.
A letter was also sent to the city attorney and Mayor Joe Thomas from Americans United for Separation of church and state.
The letter states, in part, "We have received a complaint regarding Mayor Joe Thomas’s practice of opening monthly council and work-session meetings for the City of Lula with prayer. We understand that the Mayor customarily delivers these prayers himself, and that he denied a request on February 13, 2023, by Lula resident Joe Johnson to deliver a non-Christian prayer or secular invocation, even though he allowed a Christian faith leader to present a Christian prayer to open a December 2022 meeting. As we explain in detail, your February 17, 2023 letter to the complainant defending the Mayor’s practice does not correctly describe the law or apply it to the relevant facts. The office of Mayor exists to represent all citizens of the City of Lula, regardless of faith or belief. The practices of a city official delivering official prayers and favoring Christianity over other faiths in selecting private citizens to give prayers violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They also send the message that nonbelievers and adherents of faiths that do not wish to participate in the prayers are not accepted members of the community. These practices should be promptly stopped."
