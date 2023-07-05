An application for a rezoning to locate a “storage yard for railway components” was heard before the Banks County Board of Commissioners last week with action on the request being postponed until August.
Bryan and Tawana Wood applied to rezone property at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and McCoy Bridge Road from ARR to C2 to be used for a wholesale establishment with a special use for a storage yard for railway components.
Ms. Wood spoke at the BOC meeting and asked the application be withdrawn so that changes can be made to the request.
It will be on the Aug. 1 agenda of the Banks County Planning Commission, and the Aug. 8 agenda of the BOC.
During the public hearing, two people spoke in opposition to the request, including Jeremy Harris who presented a petition with the signatures of 20 McCoy Bridge Road residents opposed to request.
Harris asked, “How does this fit into McCoy Bridge Road? Nothing about it is agriculture. It is more industrial. It is going to be a scrap yard.”
In other business at the June meeting, the commissioners:
•heard from Paul Ranck, who requested a school tax break for senior citizens. Commissioners told him that they don’t have the authority to do this.
•learned that a request from Bryan and Tawana Wood to rezone a 10-acre portion of the property identified as B51 025C, a 15.35-acre lot located at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and McCoy Bridge Road, from ARR to C2 to be combined with the adjoining parcel for mini storage (Hudson River Storage) has been withdrawn.
•agreed to spend $15,600 for re-indexing records in Superior Court. The funds will be reimbursed as fees come in to the clerk of courts office.
•approved the 2023-2024 Healthcare Contracts presented by human resources manager Arlene Ivey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.