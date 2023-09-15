The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC) is assisting Banks County, the Town of Homer and the City of Maysville with the updates of their comprehensive plans, the state-required documents that helps shape and coordinate local work programs for the communities.
These planning processes are designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input, ensuring a level of coordination between local and state level interests.
