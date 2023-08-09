American Legion Post 215 will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
American Legion Post 215 will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
“Come see all of the renovations that have been done,” leaders state.
There will be BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, desserts and drinks.
The American Legion is located at 1350 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
The American Legion building was built in 1947.
