The annual Farm Tour hosted by the Banks County Farm Bureau, Banks County Chamber CVB and Banks County Extension Office will be held on Thursday, May 11.
The day will begin at 7:45 a.m. with breakfast with legislators. The schedule includes stops at the primary, elementary and middle schools to tour the greenhouses, garden beds, chicken coup, hyrdoponics and new weather station. Farms on the tour include the Dalton Farm and Fernando Bison Farm.
