Attorney Cory Kirby reviewed new legislation impacting the school system at a planning workshop meeting of the Banks County Board of Education Thursday afternoon.
This includes the following:
•the minimum fund for seeking bids for construction work was increased from $100,000 to $250,000.
•House Bill 87, which will change Mountain Education Charter High School from a charter school to a special completion school. Mountain Ed has a site at Banks County High School.
•the Safe School Act which will require all personnel to go through school safety and anti-gang training. This also requires all schools to conduct an intruder drill by Dec. 31, 2023.
•the Edna McGovern Act which will require parents to be given information on water safety and the importance of swimming lessons to save lives.
•approval for glucagon to be stored at schools and one person at each school be trained in the use of the medication.
•uniform methods be created in the next year for the teaching of reading.
•a universal reading screener be in place at each school.
•A.J.'s Law which allows parents to submit a seizure action plan.
•Alyssa's Law which provides $50,000 for each school system to have a mobile panic system in place.
•a requirement that each teacher get a daily planning period.
ALSO AT WORKSHOP
Also at the workshop:
•Calvin Andrews presented information on offering random drug testing for students involved in extra-curricular activities.
•Mandy Dale spoke on the charter school system renewal process. The school system offers several things which make it a charter school, including a freshman transition period, flexible scheduling, agriculture in schools, credit recovery program, distance learning program and dual enrollment.
